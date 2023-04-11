Songkran exodus starts with 40,000+ Bangkokians leaving on Monday
People working in Bangkok have started their Songkran holidays early with more than 40,000 leaving the capital on Monday, the interprovincial bus company Transport Co announced on Tuesday.
Transport Co managing director Sanyalak Panwattanalikhit said vans and buses conducted 3,440 trips taking 40,819 passengers out of the capital on Monday. He added that there were also 3,369 vehicles bringing 35,718 passengers back to the capital on Monday.
Nobody was left stranded at either end, he added.
Sanyalak said Transport Co will increase the number of trips out of the capital to 4,500 a day on Tuesday and Wednesday as it expects passengers leaving the city to rise to 60,000 daily.
To ensure nobody is left behind and there are enough seats available, Transport Co has prepared some 700 buses and vans to accommodate people leaving the capital. Sanyalak added that there should be enough trips to accommodate up to 100,000 passengers a day.
“We’re trying to transport passengers out of Bangkok as soon as possible and have prepared supplementary vehicles to ensure nobody is left stranded at bus terminals after midnight,” he said.
However, he advised passengers to show up at bus terminals about two or three hours ahead of their departure time.
He also warned people to be careful of conmen who may sell them fake tickets.
Transport Co is also manning buses on trips of longer than four hours with two drivers to ensure safety, Sanyalak said.
The speed limit for buses will be set at 90 kilometres per hour and each vehicle has been mounted with a GPS device to monitor the speed limit.
People requiring help can call Transport Co at 1490 or the Land Transport Department at 1584 at any time of the day or night. They can also seek help from police officers deployed at bus terminals.