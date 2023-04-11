Songkran exodus starts with 40,000+ Bangkokians leaving on Monday

Transport Co managing director Sanyalak Panwattanalikhit said vans and buses conducted 3,440 trips taking 40,819 passengers out of the capital on Monday. He added that there were also 3,369 vehicles bringing 35,718 passengers back to the capital on Monday.

Nobody was left stranded at either end, he added.

Sanyalak said Transport Co will increase the number of trips out of the capital to 4,500 a day on Tuesday and Wednesday as it expects passengers leaving the city to rise to 60,000 daily.