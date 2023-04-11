Khao San ready for thousands of Songkran visitors 

With over 30,000 visitors, mostly Chinese tourists, expected to be celebrating the Songkran festival along the Khao San road, seven security checkpoints will be set up to screen the huge number of tourists. This is to ensure orderliness and safety to the visitors. Khao San business operators, together with police and volunteers will work together to provide designated security guards and personnel to assist and protect the influx of visitors including their vehicles parked near the Khao San road during the Songkran festival, Pol. Maj. Gen. Attaporn Wongsiripreeda of the Metropolitan Police Division 1 said.

