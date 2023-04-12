Bangkok launches activities for National Elderly Day

The activities are being held to mark National Elderly Day, which falls on April 13, the first day of the three-day Songkran Festival. The traditional Thai New Year sees people around the country return to their hometowns and villages to pay respect to elders.

Presiding over the opening ceremony at Prince Palace Hotel in Pom Prap Sattru Phai district was city governor Chadchart Sittipunt, who led the sprinkling of scented water on Buddha images before pouring water onto elders’ hands as they gave blessings in return.

Participants, including both youngsters and elders, then enjoyed a variety of activities tailored for seniors to stay active and strengthen family relationships.

Chadchart said the city has a policy to improve people’s quality of life by strengthening the institution of the family, a foundation of society.

“Thailand is becoming an ageing society, and the city realises the importance of seniors as valuable members of society,” he said.

“Senior citizens have worked hard to build families and contribute to society and the country throughout their lives. Their sacrifice deserves recognition and gratitude, so that they can live in society with self-worth and dignity.”