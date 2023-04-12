Korat gets highest number of Google hits for Songkran getaways
Nakhon Ratchasima topped list of most-searched provinces for Songkran destination on the internet, recent survey shows
Nakhon Ratchasima in the Northeast of Thailand topped the list of most-searched provinces for Songkran getaways this past week.
Yuthask Supasorn, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said an analysis of Google searches and mentions shows that Chiang Mai has dropped significantly in the search for Songkran holiday destinations. He put this down to the bad air pollution and high fine-dust levels.
Meanwhile, Google Trends showed a sharp surge in searches for holiday destinations from March 30 to April 3.
The top 10 tourism sites searched on the internet are:
1. Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat)
2. Ayutthaya
3. Rayong
4. Samut Prakan
5. Bangkok
6. Nonthaburi
7. Chiang Mai
8. Chonburi
9. Nakhon Nayok
10. Kamphaeng Phet