Korat gets highest number of Google hits for Songkran getaways

Nakhon Ratchasima in the Northeast of Thailand topped the list of most-searched provinces for Songkran getaways this past week.

Yuthask Supasorn, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said an analysis of Google searches and mentions shows that Chiang Mai has dropped significantly in the search for Songkran holiday destinations. He put this down to the bad air pollution and high fine-dust levels.

Meanwhile, Google Trends showed a sharp surge in searches for holiday destinations from March 30 to April 3.