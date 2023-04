27 overnight campsites will be free till April 17: Department of Highways

The campsites are intended to increase domestic tourism by making it easier for tourists to visit attractions near highways, said Sarawut Songsivilai, the department’s director-general.

Travellers can stay overnight at the 27 campsites for free until April 17.

"Officials at highway divisions are ready to help travellers," he said, adding that drinking water and toilets are available at the campsites.

For more information, contact the department's call centre at 1586.