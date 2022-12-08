Free camping site available at scenic spot overlooking Korat reservoir

The site is located between markers Km18 and Km19 on Rural Road 3052 of Wang Nam Khiao district of the northeastern province, which is also known as Korat.

The camping site overlooks the Baan San Kamphaeng Reservoir and is located just six kilometres from a popular viewpoint to observe wild gaurs in the Khao Phaeng Ma Non-Hunting Area. The viewpoint has become popular all year round for tourists to “check in” for Instagram photo opportunities.

Those who plan to camp out at the site are required to register in person at the Wang Nam Khiao Rural Road Office. Those who pass the screening have to follow the rules while camping out there.

The site can also accommodate cars and it has a large ground for exercise activities, such as walking, jogging and bicycling, with a “sky lane” along the edge of the reservoir.