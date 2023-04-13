Songkran crowds hit Krung Thep Aphiwat in first big test for new national rail hub
Huge crowds were seen at Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal in Bangkok on Wednesday as the Songkran exodus to hometowns began in earnest.
Millions of people are expected to make take trips to their family homes or tourism destinations over the long holiday for the Thai New Year.
This is the first big test for the new national rail hub in Chatuchak district. Long-distance trains were switched to Krung Thep Aphiwat in January.
It replaced Bangkok’s former main railway hub, Hua Lamphong Station, which had served the Songkran travellers for more than 100 years.
The platforms and concourse of Krung Thep Aphiwat, formerly known as Bang Sue Grand Station, were crowded with people all day on Wednesday.
The Songkran festival runs from Thursday to Saturday.
Extra State Railway of Thailand officials and police were deployed at Krung Thep Apiwat to ensure public safety as crowds swelled with people eager to see their loved ones or head off on holiday.
Those heading North and Northeast can wait for their trains at the waiting zone that links platforms 1 and 2.
Those travelling South can wait at the zone linking platforms 7 and 8.
People are advised to arrive at platforms at least 20 minutes before their trains depart.