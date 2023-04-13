Songkran crowds hit Krung Thep Aphiwat in first big test for new national rail hub

Millions of people are expected to make take trips to their family homes or tourism destinations over the long holiday for the Thai New Year.

This is the first big test for the new national rail hub in Chatuchak district. Long-distance trains were switched to Krung Thep Aphiwat in January.

It replaced Bangkok’s former main railway hub, Hua Lamphong Station, which had served the Songkran travellers for more than 100 years.