Authorities issue 4 ‘iron rules’ of Songkran amid nudity concerns

Over 300,00 foreign tourists are expected to swell the crowds of Songkran revellers in Bangkok and other tourism provinces. The capital has designated a total of 198 areas for New Year celebrations. Organised events will feature traditional Thai New Year activities such as sprinkling water over Buddha images, as well as parties, live music and water splashing.

The four rules will be tested to breaking point at Bangkok’s Khao San Road, home to some of Thailand’s most raucous Songkran celebrations in previous years.

Around 40,000 Thai and foreign revellers joined the water fight in the backpacking hub on Thursday, the first day of Songkran.

Police temporarily blocked entry to partygoers at around 8pm after deciding Khao San was at risk of becoming dangerously overcrowded.

Local businesses expect to see 30,000 to 40,000 Thais and foreigners per day visit the street over the Songkran holiday.

Partygoers will be back at the Khao San Songkran celebrations today and tomorrow.