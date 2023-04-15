Thailand to suffer scorching heat, summer storms this weekend

In an announcement on Saturday morning, the department said a moderate high-pressure system moving from upper Vietnam to the Northeast and the South China Sea will bring storms, gusty winds, hail and thunder to several provinces on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, temperatures in the rest of the country will surge due to prevailing southerly and southeasterly winds. Provinces in the North, Northeast and Central regions can face temperatures as high as 38-42 degrees Celsius, while the East and South will record 34-37 degrees Celsius.

The department has advised people in stormy areas to remain indoors and stay away from big trees and unsecured billboards. People are also being advised against wearing metallic items and using mobile phones during thunderstorms. Farmers are also being advised to secure their crops and livestock.

The following provinces are expected to be hit by thunderstorms:

Saturday

Northeast

Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.

East

Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaew, Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi and Trat.