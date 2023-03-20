Mysterious tools from the past, storm glasses enhance home decor

“One of the charms of storm glasses is that they are very mysterious. You can experience the wonder of science at home,” Yamada said.

Yamada, a Tokyo native, has enjoyed making things since childhood. She started making storm glasses after she had more free time because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. She now holds workshops for making storm glasses and air fresheners, using the artist name, Santayuri_su, which combines her name, Yuri, with Santa Claus. (Her birthday is Dec. 25.)

Although storm glasses have lots of mysteries, making one is surprisingly simple. Yamada taught me how.

First, dissolve camphor in absolute ethanol, and then mix it with a solution of potassium chloride and ammonium nitrate. White crystals will form within the liquid mixture. Place the container in a bowl of hot water and stir the mixture. Pour the liquid into an empty bottle or other container and seal it, and you have a storm glass.

Caution is required because some of the chemicals can be dangerous depending on their treatment. Children and beginners are advised to participate in a workshop for amateurs rather than mixing chemicals on their own.