Tokyo-area train Fares Raised by ¥10

Meanwhile, Tokyu Corp., which offers train services in the Tokyo area and has already advanced passenger safety measures, raised on Saturday its basic train fare by around ¥10 and regular train fares and commuter pass prices by some 13% for the purpose of increasing its earnings. The move came after the number of commuter pass users plunged as working from home became widespread amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, JR East launched the country’s first off-peak commuter passes, which are priced some 10% cheaper than ordinary passes, for those who use trains outside weekday morning rush hours in areas subject to the latest 10-yen fare hike. Such passes are expected to help alleviate congestion and promote work-style reform.

“It’s important for the government and the BOJ to work together seamlessly and take all possible measures,” Kanda said. The Group of Seven wealthy economies are in close contact with each other on the latest global market turmoil, he said.

At a press conference Friday evening, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said “Japan’s financial system as a whole is stable.”

The government will keep a close eye on economic and financial market movements at home and abroad, as well as the possible impact on financial system stability, he added.

