Thailand remains ‘top choice’ for Japanese manufacturers moving from China

The meeting was co-hosted by the joint standing committee – which comprises the Thai Bankers' Association, the Federation of Thai Industries and the Thai Chamber of Commerce – and the Japan Business Federation.

The meeting aimed to strengthen bilateral ties and provide a forum where participants could share economic insights and find more opportunities for collaboration.

Japan still regards Thailand as its core partner in Southeast Asia, said Federation of Thai Industries chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul.

However, he said Japanese businesspeople now view Thailand as a “co-creation partner”, rather than a manufacturing base. As a result, Japanese companies are looking for cooperation, which will help many Thai companies advance to a higher level.

Thai businesses need to be well-equipped with advanced knowledge, digital technology, and skilled workers, while the government needs to offer reliable laws and regulations to attract Japanese investment, Kriengkrai said.

"Compared to our neighbours, Thailand has lost price competitiveness in terms of land, labour, and other costs, such as energy prices. However, Japan continues to view us as their first choice for relocation outside of China. This is due to other factors. We have advanced infrastructure, clear government supportive measures, and, most importantly, we have strong trust in one another," Kriengkrai said.

Labor-intensive and high energy consuming industries may no longer be Thailand's primary growth engines, he added.

New industries, particularly green and clean technology, renewable energy, biotech, pharmaceutics, robotics, automation, and agriculture, will provide opportunities for collaboration with Japanese companies, he said.