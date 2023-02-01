Thailand signs MOU with Ishikawa in Japan to link local businesses, investment

Ishikawa is the 23rd of Japan’s 47 prefectures to sign an MOU with Thailand to promote industrial cooperation under the theme of “Otagai”, which means “to help each other”, said Anucha.

On the Thai side, the Department of Industrial Promotion will match cluster industries in Ishikawa – including machinery, textile and fibre, food and agriculture – with suppliers and partners in Thailand.

Both sides also agreed to participate in the 22nd Otagai Forum in Nanao City, Ishikawa, on February 22 to promote collaboration in the carbon-fibre-reinforced polymer and food processing industries and the bio-circular and green (BCG) economy.

The ministry will also promote Thai industries to Japanese investors in Ishikawa.

Over 6,000 Japanese businesses currently operate in Thailand, said Anucha.

“The government believes that industrial cooperation with Japan can be expanded to related aspects that help maximise Thailand’s potential in product development and contribute to the growth of our industrial estates,” he added.

The MOU follows a January 11-15 roadshow held by the ministry in Ishikawa to generate Japanese investment for Thailand’s electric vehicle and smart technologies industries. The roadshow was expected to bring up to 10 billion baht in investment, focused on the 12 targeted S-Curve industries in the Eastern Economic Corridor.