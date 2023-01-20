Japanese were top foreign investors in Thailand last year

The top five sources of foreign investment last year were Japan (151), Singapore (98), the United States (71), Hong Kong SAR (40), and China (31), Sinit said.

The number of foreign investors who opened businesses in Thailand last year was 13 higher than the 520 in 2021. The amount of investment, however, rose substantially. It was 46.27 billion baht higher last year than the 82.50 billion baht invested by foreign entities in 2021, Sinit added.

"Most foreign investors operate businesses in line with Thailand's policy to develop infrastructure and targeted industries,” he said.