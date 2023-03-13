Winter wonderland in Nan as Thailand hit by summer storms

Locals of Ban Daan and Ban Piangsor in Chaloem Phra Kiat district said the storm lasted for 10 minutes and brought down hail as big as an adult’s thumb. The hailstorm left a surreal alpine scene, with locals commenting that it felt like they had been transported to a foreign country.

There were no reports of damage by hail stones.

More hail and high winds are forecast in Upper Thailand including Bangkok until Tuesday.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a summer storm warning for the North, the Northeast, Central region including Bangkok and its vicinity and the East on Monday and Tuesday.

The department said the storms are being whipped up by a moderate high-pressure system from China coupled with a westerly depression in the North.

The TMD advised people to stay away from open spaces, big trees and unsecured billboards. It also advised farmers to protect their crops from storm damage.

The storm warning covers the following areas:

Monday:

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.

Northeast: Loei and Nong Khai.

Central: Kanchanaburi, Suphanburi, Ayutthaya, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom,

Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Bangkok and its vicinity.

East: Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

Tuesday:

East: Chanthaburi and Trat.