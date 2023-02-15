Bangkok on flood alert as heavy rain falls across 15 districts
Fifteen districts across Bangkok were hit by moderate to heavy rain on Wednesday, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)'s Flood Control Centre reported.
The unseasonal thunderstorm dumped rain in Lat Krabang, Min Buri, Khan Na Yao, Bueng Kum, Suan Luang, Bang Na, Prawet, Saphan Sung, Lat Phrao, Wang Thong Lang, Chatuchak, Bangkok Noi, Bangkok Yai, Phasi Charoen and Taling Chan.
Lat Krabang recorded the highest rainfall of 62.5 millimetres.
Low to moderate rainfall is forecast in Bangkok and surrounding provinces of Prachinburi, Nakhon Nayok and Chachoengsao until Friday.
The BMA said rain is expected in 60% of Bangkok and its environs, with strong winds in some areas.
Temperatures would range from 24-26C to a maximum of 30-32C, it added.
The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning of thunderstorms in upper Thailand until Friday (February 17). It forecast temperatures will also fall by 1-3C. It cautioned residents to beware of large trees and unsecured billboards and advised farmers to prepare against crop damage.
Wind and waves in the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea will also rise until Sunday (February 19).
Waves in the lower Gulf will rise from 2 metres to 2-3 metres in storms and ships are advised to proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers.
Areas covered by the weather warning:
February 15
North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun and Tak
Northeast: Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram and Surin
Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Suphan Buri, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, Bangkok and its vicinity
East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaew, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat
South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Chumphon
February 16-17
North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Phichit, Kamphaeng Phet, Sukhothai and Tak
