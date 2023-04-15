Thai police provide advice on preventing Songkran stampede
With people showing up in hordes to celebrate Songkran in tourist areas, the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) has released some guidelines on how partygoers can protect themselves.
CIB police said places where people accidentally bump into each other can be recognised as overcrowded.
“If you can’t put your hands up to your face, it means the area is too packed. It is advisable that you maintain your balance and move to a less congested area,” CIB said.
The issue of overcrowding has become a concern after Bangkok’s Khao San Road was choc-a-bloc with some 40,000 revellers on Thursday. The area was so congested that the authorities began restricting entry and deployed another 100 officers and volunteers to ensure security.
To avoid emergencies, CIB is advising revellers to always remember where exits are, so escape is easy. People are also advised against wearing clothes that brush the floor or loose shoelaces, so they do not trip over.
CIB issued the guidelines after people expressed concerns about a repeat of the disastrous Halloween stampede in South Korea last year that killed 156 partygoers and injured another 172.
Though Songkran officially ends on Saturday, celebrations and water fights will continue for a few more days in many provinces.