Thai police provide advice on preventing Songkran stampede

CIB police said places where people accidentally bump into each other can be recognised as overcrowded.

“If you can’t put your hands up to your face, it means the area is too packed. It is advisable that you maintain your balance and move to a less congested area,” CIB said.

The issue of overcrowding has become a concern after Bangkok’s Khao San Road was choc-a-bloc with some 40,000 revellers on Thursday. The area was so congested that the authorities began restricting entry and deployed another 100 officers and volunteers to ensure security.