‘Day that flows’ celebrations kick off in Chonburi
Songkran celebrations in Chonburi are not yet over, as Bang Saen Beach kicked off its “Wan Lai” or “day that flows” festivities on Sunday.
Wan Lai, which runs until Monday in Bang Saen, is usually held in eastern seaboard provinces after Songkran and includes rituals that are quite different from the rest of the country.
The “Wan Lai Bang Saen 2023” festival features pay respect to Buddha deities, building sand sculptures and playing traditional games.
The two-day celebrations also include concerts, performances, as well as scores of food and souvenir stalls.
A ceremony to offer alms to 37 Buddhist monks and pay respect to the elderly will be held on Monday.
Visitors, meanwhile, have been told to comply with the following rules:
• No trucks containing water tanks or amplifiers allowed at Hat Wonnapha, Tan Lom and Bang Saen intersections. Trucks containing water tanks must take Khao Lam Road to the beach
• Motorists must stay sober, while passengers cannot ride on a vehicle’s roof
• No sale of alcohol to people aged below 20
• No racing or reckless behaviour on roads
• No carrying of weapons
• No nudity or improper attire in public areas
• No loud music
• No powder or high-pressure water guns
Pattaya City will hold its Wan Lai event on Tuesday at Wat Chai Mongkol and along its beachfront.
Chonburi has scheduled three more Wan Lai events – in the Na Klua area on April 18, at Bang Saray Beach on April 20, and at Ban Bueng District Office and Wat Bueng Bowon Sathit from April 21-23.
Rayong will hold its “Wan Lai Pluak Daeng” festival on Monday in Baan Pluak Daeng sub-district.
Meanwhile, a traditional Mon festival will be held at Samut Prakan’s Phra Padaeng District Office on April 21-23.