‘Day that flows’ celebrations kick off in Chonburi

Wan Lai, which runs until Monday in Bang Saen, is usually held in eastern seaboard provinces after Songkran and includes rituals that are quite different from the rest of the country.

The “Wan Lai Bang Saen 2023” festival features pay respect to Buddha deities, building sand sculptures and playing traditional games.

The two-day celebrations also include concerts, performances, as well as scores of food and souvenir stalls.

A ceremony to offer alms to 37 Buddhist monks and pay respect to the elderly will be held on Monday.