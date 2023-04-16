Obey traffic rules, keep road accidents down, Songkran returnees told
Motorists returning from Songkran trips are advised to follow traffic rules and undergo Covid test as part of social responsibility
State agencies for transportation, highways and roads, as well as emergency rescue and medical units have been told to go on 24-hour standby as Songkran holidaymakers start returning to Bangkok.
Trisulee Trisaranakul, deputy government spokesperson, on Sunday quoted Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha as advising motorists against speeding and driving under the influence.
Motorists are also advised to strictly follow traffic rules and opt for recommended alternative routes.
Returning holidaymakers are advised to undergo a Covid test and be socially responsible by spending seven days at home.
State hospitals have also been instructed to prepare for a possible surge in Covid patients after the festival.
Trisulee said the high number of road accidents and deaths associated with Songkran can be reduced this year if motorists follow road safety rules and recommendations.