Wed, April 27, 2022

Authorities on alert as crowds head back to Bangkok after Songkran

The authorities, including the Interior and Transport ministries, were instructed to go on high alert as people start returning to Bangkok after the Songkran break on Sunday.

“The prime minister has applauded people who strictly adhere to traffic laws as well as government officials who are working hard to ensure everybody’s safety,” deputy government spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul said.

She added that the prime minister has also called on motorists to adhere to traffic rules, including driving at no more than 90 kilometres per hour, fastening their seat belt, wearing a helmet and not driving under the influence.

Motorists are also being urged to be careful as thunderstorms and gusty winds brought by yearly summer storms will obstruct the traffic.

 

The Thai Meteorological Department forecast on Friday that summer storms will sweep across most of the country until Monday.

