10% discount for those returning to Bangkok after Songkran

Most Thais usually head to their hometowns to visit relatives during Songkran holidays, resulting in heavy traffic congestion and a spike in road accidents.

Holidays for Songkran or the traditional Thai new year run from April 13 to 17 this year.

Transport Co announced that passengers who book their tickets via the e-ticketing application or via https://tcl99web.transport.co.th to travel between April 18 and 24 will receive a 10% discount.

“Holders of the Transport Co membership card will get 2x reward points for every booking during the said period,” the company’s president Sanyalux Panwattanalikit said on Friday.

State welfare cardholders can also use up to 750 baht per month of their card value to buy bus tickets, but the purchase must be made in person at ticket boots.

Transport Co expects some 58,000 people to head back to Bangkok daily from Sunday to Tuesday and has prepared some 3,800 buses and vans to ensure nobody is left behind.