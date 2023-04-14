Police tighten safety measures as over 50,000 Songkran revellers flock to Khao San Road

Pol Maj-General Attaporn Wongsiripreeda, commander of the Metropolitan Police Division 1, said on Friday that the improved measures were aimed at preventing possible mishaps.

Critics voiced concern that such a large gathering of people in a small area could lead to a stampede in case of panic.

Citing safety concerns, police on Thursday night prevented more people from entering Khao San Road after it became heavily crowded with Songkran revellers. Some estimates said over 50,000 people had gathered there at the time.

Attaporn said that pedestrian traffic would be restricted to one way from the start of the strip close to Chana Songkhram Temple on Chakrabongse Road. The Songkran celebrants have to walk along Khao San to its end at Tanao Road as they are not allowed to go “against the traffic”, as was the case on Thursday.