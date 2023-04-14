Tourists embrace Thai traditions at Bangkok’s Temple of Dawn
Thai and foreign tourists celebrated the Songkran festival at one of the country’s most famous sites, Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn), on Thursday dressed in traditional Thai attire.
Many tourists took dressed in traditional attire for photos showing the temple’s central tower, "Phra Prang", in the background.
Shops renting traditional clothing line the streets near the temple on the west bank of the Chao Phraya River. Prices from 150 to 400 baht (US$4.50 to $12) per person for two hours, depending on accessories.
Thai traditional attire is popular with tourists from around the globe.
Apart from taking photo of ancient Thai religious architecture and paying respect to sacred objects, traditional Songkran rites, such as pouring water on Buddha figures, can be performed at the temple.