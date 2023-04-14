Parties woo voters with Songkran messages ahead of election

Khunying Sudarat Keyurapan, leader of the Thai Sang Thai party, posted a video on Thursday with a caption reading “Happy Songkran Day 2023”.

“For this new year, I hope to see a year of the people,” said the accompanying Facebook message.

“If the Thai Sang Thai party wins power in the next election, we will provide prosperity and happiness as well as more job opportunities since we are the answer for this country” she added.

Sudarat, Thai Sang Thai’s sole prime ministerial candidate, is busy promoting her party as an alternative to the two warring political camps that have divided Thailand for the past 17 years.