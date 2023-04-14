Parties woo voters with Songkran messages ahead of election
Political parties busy wooing voters ahead of next month’s general election have sent Songkran greetings to Thais.
Khunying Sudarat Keyurapan, leader of the Thai Sang Thai party, posted a video on Thursday with a caption reading “Happy Songkran Day 2023”.
“For this new year, I hope to see a year of the people,” said the accompanying Facebook message.
“If the Thai Sang Thai party wins power in the next election, we will provide prosperity and happiness as well as more job opportunities since we are the answer for this country” she added.
Sudarat, Thai Sang Thai’s sole prime ministerial candidate, is busy promoting her party as an alternative to the two warring political camps that have divided Thailand for the past 17 years.
She also wished all Thais “happy hearts” again as Songkran celebrations resumed in full following three years of Covid-19 restrictions.
“I would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone health and success in their wishes. Have a safe trip over Songkran,” she added.
The Pheu Thai party posted an image of a Songkran card from its three PM candidates – Paethongtarn “Ung Ing” Shinawatra, Srettha Thavisin, and Chaikasem Nitisiri.
The card features the text: “Happy Songkran Day to all Thais. Wishing everyone happiness and health. Be ready for the good things ahead from Pheu Thai.”
Pheu Thai is seeking a landslide election win to form a single-party government, rewrite the junta-drafted Constitution and switch off the powers of the junta-appointed Senate.
Prawit Wongsuwon, leader of its main rival the Palang Pracharath Party, said he wished everyone happiness and health and a safe journey back to their hometowns during Songkran.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is due to join Songkran celebrations today on the campaign trail. Prayut will lead his United Thai Nation (UTN) Party on a 10-stop tour of the country ahead of the May 14 election. The PM has ruled the country since leading the 2014 coup as Army chief and is seeking to extend his time in power as UTN’s sole PM candidate.