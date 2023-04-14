Premier League stars record Songkran videos for Thai fans

Tottenham Hotspur were one among several English Premier League teams offering best wishes for the Thai New Year.

Spurs players featured in a "Happy Songkran Day" video posted on London club’s Facebook page. Tottenham stars led by keeper Hugo Lloris and Brazil international Richarlison showed off their Thai-language skills (perhaps aided by an autocue) to wish the country’s population a happy New Year. A video of Spurs players joining hands to sing the song "Ram Wong Wan Songkran" had received 14,000 views and 897 likes as of Friday morning.

Manchester United joined the festive fun with a "Happy Songkran Day" message wishing their Thai fans happiness and good health.