One swerve and you’re on fire! Bus No 38 up in flames in Pratunam

SUNDAY, April 09, 2023
nationthailand
SUNDAY, April 09, 2023

The roof of Bangkok’s electric bus number 38 caught fire after it scraped the bottom of an overhead bridge at Pratunam intersection in Ratchathewi district on Saturday night.

The bus was heading from Ramkhamhaeng University 2 to Victory Monument on its last trip of the day and there were no passengers.

According to police, the bus hit the overpass while trying to evade a car parked to the left of Phetchaburi Road.

It took firefighters about half an hour to extinguish the flames on the bus's roof.

 

The vehicle was later removed and the bus driver charged with reckless driving.

