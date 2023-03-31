Stepwell roof collapse kills 35, injures 16 in India

Stepwells are a common feature across India, built hundreds of years ago, many of them ornately decorated, with access to a body of water through stairs and niches.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, the central Indian state where Indore is located, told reporters that a slab covering the stepwell collapsed due to the crowd and "extra load" on it. One person is still missing, he added.

Reuters