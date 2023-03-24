Italian businessman killed as motorcycle taxi collides with forklift

Pol Major Chon Santiprathuan, an inspector of Samrong Nua Police Station, said the accident happened on Soi Theparak 58 in Tambon Theparak at 9am.

The Italian businessman was identified as Pietro del Grotto, 46. By the time a team of rescuers arrived at the scene, Grotto had died of severe injuries. The injured taxi motorcyclist, identified only as Marn, 52, was rushed to a hospital.

The accident happened in front of a warehouse in the middle of the soi. The businessman was heading to his warehouse at the end of the soi.