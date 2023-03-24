Italian businessman killed as motorcycle taxi collides with forklift
An Italian businessman was killed when a motorcycle taxi riding him to his warehouse in Muang district of Samut Prakan provinces crashed into a forklift on Friday morning, police said.
Pol Major Chon Santiprathuan, an inspector of Samrong Nua Police Station, said the accident happened on Soi Theparak 58 in Tambon Theparak at 9am.
The Italian businessman was identified as Pietro del Grotto, 46. By the time a team of rescuers arrived at the scene, Grotto had died of severe injuries. The injured taxi motorcyclist, identified only as Marn, 52, was rushed to a hospital.
The accident happened in front of a warehouse in the middle of the soi. The businessman was heading to his warehouse at the end of the soi.
Footage from a security camera showed that the forklift suddenly pulled back and cut in front of the motorcycle.
Grotto suffered severe injuries after being hit by one of the forks of the forklift that was unloading goods from a truck into the warehouse.
Marn told police that he was hired to take Grotto to the end of the soi. He said the forklift cut into his way suddenly so he could not stop in time and crashed his bike into the pointed forks.
The forklift driver was identified as Suriyong. He said he was reversing back into his warehouse while unloading goods and did not see the coming motorcycle.
Police took the forklift driver for questioning at the police station and would charge him with reckless driving causing death.