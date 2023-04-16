Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau enjoys some Songkran splashing
Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau Tak-wah’s Instagram account (andylauox) showed photos of him taking a break from filming for some Songkran splashing fun.
He is in Thailand to make a film, though the name has not been revealed yet.
“Let us soak in the joy of Songkran and splash away our worries with laughter and love,” his post read. “Happy Thai New Year everyone.”
The post went viral on Thai social media, with many fellow Thai actors like Sakuntala "DJ Tonhorm" Teinpairoj and Pattaradet "Mike" Sanguankwamdee, responding with similar wishes.
Andy Lau, 61, is a Hong Kong actor, singer-songwriter and producer. He has been one of Hong Kong's most commercially successful actors since the mid-1980s, performing in more than 160 films while maintaining a successful singing career at the same time.
Apart from Lau, other Chinese superstars were also in Thailand for Songkran such as Chen Jin, Xu Mengjie (Rainbow Xu), Yang Zi (Andy Yang) and Zeng Shunxi (Joseph Zeng).