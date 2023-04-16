Traffic on Asia Highway is building up as Songkran holidaymakers head back
Traffic police expect most roads, especially Asia Highway leading to the capital to be congested as more holidaymakers return from North and Northeast provinces.
People began heading back to Bangkok from early Sunday to avoid the traffic congestion expected on Monday – the final day of the five-day Songkran break.
However, traffic was reported to be building up on Phaholyothin Highway going through Ayutthaya’s Wang Noi district to the north of Bangkok.
Traffic police expect most roads leading to the capital to be congested as more holidaymakers return from North and Northeast provinces.
Traffic reports show vehicles moving at an average speed of 20 kilometres per hour and especially heavy congestion in parts of Ang Thong and Ayutthaya provinces.
Motorists are being advised to use the 309 Ang Thong-Ayutthaya bypass instead of the Asia Highway (Ang Thong-Ayutthaya section) to avoid traffic, which is expected to worsen later today and last for most of tomorrow.