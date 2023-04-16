Thais working overseas remit nearly 300 billion baht over 2 years

More than 299 billion baht has been remitted back home over the past two years by some 113,186 Thais working overseas, the Labour Ministry said recently.

It added that this remittance is a vital contribution to the country’s per capita income and proves Thailand’s competitiveness in the global labour market.

The demand for Thai workers overseas is relatively high as they have adequate skills, diligence and willingness to adapt and learn new skills.

The Labour Ministry said 88,164 Thais registered to work overseas last year, while 25,022 secured jobs outside Thailand in the first three months of this year.

