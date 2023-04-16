Thais working overseas remit nearly 300 billion baht over 2 years
Remittance by Thais working overseas is vital contribution to the Thailand’s per capita income and competitiveness in the global labour market.
More than 299 billion baht has been remitted back home over the past two years by some 113,186 Thais working overseas, the Labour Ministry said recently.
It added that this remittance is a vital contribution to the country’s per capita income and proves Thailand’s competitiveness in the global labour market.
The demand for Thai workers overseas is relatively high as they have adequate skills, diligence and willingness to adapt and learn new skills.
The Labour Ministry said 88,164 Thais registered to work overseas last year, while 25,022 secured jobs outside Thailand in the first three months of this year.
The Labour Ministry hopes to find jobs for 50,000 Thai workers overseas this year in both new and old markets.There has been a regular demand for Thai workers in Israel and South Korea’s agricultural sector, Japan’s construction sector, as well as in different industries in Taiwan and Malaysia.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, meanwhile, said that though he was pleased to see money remitted back home, he wanted all Thais outside to follow the rules of host countries.He said it was imperative that all workers obtain work permits so they can be protected under the labour laws of the host country, receive acceptable wages and good working conditions.
The government has established labour pacts and secured cooperation with relevant agencies in several countries. The export of Thai labour will continue playing a vital role in the labour market, especially when the local economy is not strong enough to provide jobs.