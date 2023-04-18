Chiang Mai, Bangkok choking near top of world air pollution rankings

Chiang Mai has regularly topped the rankings over the past few weeks, though Chiang Rai, which is not included in the list, has registered even higher scores on the IQAir scale.

Chiang Rai registered an air quality index of 199 on Tuesday, compared with 177 for Chiang Mai and 157 for Bangkok.

The scale has six categories: 0-50 (good air quality), 51-100 (intermediate), 101-150 (unhealthy for some groups), 151-200 (unhealthy), 201-300 (very unhealthy), and over 301 (hazardous).

The 10 cities with the worst air pollution in the world as of 10am according to IQAir were:

1. Kathmandu, Nepal – 186

2. Chiang Mai – 177

3. Dhaka, Bangladesh – 164

4. Bangkok – 157

5. Johannesburg, South Africa – 154

6. Kolkata, India – 153

7. Shenyang, China – 151

8. Kuching, Malaysia – 142

9. Yangon, Myanmar – 142

10. Delhi, India – 133