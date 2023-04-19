Bangkokians invited to exhibition marking city council’s 50th birthday

Along with a chance to learn about the history, roles and responsibilities of the city council, attendees can also pick up Bangkok Brand souvenirs from all 50 districts from 9am to 3pm at Irawat Pattana Building of the City Hall 2 complex in Din Daeng district.

“For the past 50 years, Bangkok Metropolitan Councillors have been working together with the city’s administrative branch to develop all aspects of Bangkok,” said BMC president Wirat Meenchainan at the opening ceremony on Tuesday.

“All 50 councillors have been elected by the people and are committed to using their knowledge, abilities and experience for the best interest of all Bangkokians.”

Joining the opening ceremony on Tuesday were Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt, former BMC presidents, former city councillors, and executives of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), who also visited the exhibition.

“I would like to congratulate everyone on the 50th anniversary of Bangkok Metropolitan Council, which has the important task of distributing administrative power to district levels,” said Chadchart. “The BMA does not always have in-depth information about all communities, so we rely on input from the councillors of each district.”

This year Bangkokians will see more community projects implemented alongside the BMA’s mega projects, thanks to the seamless coordination between the BMA and BMC, he added.

For example, each district will have new public parks, Chadchart said.