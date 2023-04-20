EGAT launches air purification tower to overcome PM2.5

Due to severe PM2.5 in Thailand, the development of air purification tower for using in communities came after cooperation between EGAT researchers and inventors, said EGAT governor Boonyanit Wongrukmit.

"The machine can capture more than 80% of PM2.5 and purify up to 30,000 cubic metres per hour, covering area within 250 metres," he said.

He said air purification towers were initially installed in EGAT areas, so the agency can improve their efficiency further.

He added that machines would be installed in other areas in the future, especially Northern Thailand where the situation is worrisome.