Thailand issues ‘extreme heat’ alert for Bangkok, 3 other provinces
Thailand issued an “extreme heat” warning on Friday as temperatures rose again after hitting 45 degrees Centigrade (113F) for the first time in history last weekend.
The Meteorology Department warned the heat index, or “felt temperature” will reach a hazardous level in Bangkok and three other provinces on Friday.
The department issued the following heat warning for Friday:
Northern region
Phetchabun province: Heat index of 48.1C ("dangerous" category).
Northeastern region
Maha Sarakham (Kosum Pisai district): Heat index of 44.5 ("dangerous").
Central region
Bangkok (Bang Na): Heat index of 54.0 ("extremely dangerous").
Eastern region
Chonburi province: Heat index of 54.0 ("extremely dangerous").
Southern region
The heat index combines temperature and humidity for a measure of how hot the weather feels to humans. It can be applied to determine potential health risks from the heat.Phuket province: Heat index of 54.0 ("extremely dangerous").
These are categorised as follows:
Surveillance Level (heat index 27-32C): fatigue, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, headaches, and muscle pain due to exposure to heat or physical activity in hot weather conditions.
Alert Level (32-41C): muscle cramps from heat and may experience heat exhaustion if exposed to heat for an extended period.
Warning Level (41-54C): muscle cramps in the legs, arms, abdomen, or shoulders causing stiffness, feeling of heat exhaustion, and may develop heat stroke if exposed to heat for an extended period.
Extreme Danger: (54C and above): heat stroke.
The health advice in a heatwave is to monitor symptoms, especially of young children, the elderly and those with underlying conditions. People are also advised to reduce outdoor activities, wear hats, sunglasses, and loose-fitting, breathable clothing. If working outdoors, work in groups.
The Meteorology Department also forecast scattered thunderstorms and strong winds across northern Thailand on Friday.
The South will also see scattered thundershowers, it added.
PM2.5 smog levels would remain high in upper Thailand.
Last weekend saw the temperature hit 45C for the first time on record in Thailand. The temperature officially topped out at 45.4 in the town of Tak, setting a new all-time high for the country.