Thailand issues ‘extreme heat’ alert for Bangkok, 3 other provinces

These are categorised as follows:

Surveillance Level (heat index 27-32C): fatigue, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, headaches, and muscle pain due to exposure to heat or physical activity in hot weather conditions.

Alert Level (32-41C): muscle cramps from heat and may experience heat exhaustion if exposed to heat for an extended period.

Warning Level (41-54C): muscle cramps in the legs, arms, abdomen, or shoulders causing stiffness, feeling of heat exhaustion, and may develop heat stroke if exposed to heat for an extended period.

Extreme Danger: (54C and above): heat stroke.

The health advice in a heatwave is to monitor symptoms, especially of young children, the elderly and those with underlying conditions. People are also advised to reduce outdoor activities, wear hats, sunglasses, and loose-fitting, breathable clothing. If working outdoors, work in groups.

The Meteorology Department also forecast scattered thunderstorms and strong winds across northern Thailand on Friday.

The South will also see scattered thundershowers, it added.

PM2.5 smog levels would remain high in upper Thailand.

Last weekend saw the temperature hit 45C for the first time on record in Thailand. The temperature officially topped out at 45.4 in the town of Tak, setting a new all-time high for the country.