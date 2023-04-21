Concern for Koh Kradan as tourists flock to bask on ‘world’s best beach’

Concern is rising for the environment of Koh Kradan after it was ranked as the world’s best beach, triggering a huge influx of tourists.

Arrivals on the island off Trang province have jumped sixfold, from 300 to 2,000 per day, after the UK’s World Beach Guide ranked it top for 2023.

Koh Kradan is renowned for its palm-fringed powdery white sands, crystalline waters, and coral reefs overflowing with marine life.

However, the current high volume of visitors has sparked concern among both residents and officials on the small island in the Andaman Sea.

Tourism Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has vowed to work with Trang’s governor to find ways to cope with the rise in arrivals.

The island and surrounding Hat Chao Mai National Park will be closed for three months from July 1 to allow beaches, coral reefs and marine life to recover.

Koh Kradan was named best of the world’ top 100 beaches two weeks ago, beating competition from some of the globe’s most famous stretches of sand.

However, there are only seven places to stay on the island – Seven Seas Resort, Mook Lanta Resort, Reef Resort, Koh Kradan Beach Resort, Ao Niang Beach Resort, Kalume Kradan Village, and Paradise Lost Resort.

Last weekend’s Songkran festival saw all accommodation on Koh Kradan fully booked, with demand spilling over to nearby islands such as Koh Mook and Koh Libong, 40 minutes away.