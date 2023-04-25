Cost of electricity to fall by 2 satang per unit from Monday

The commission approved the fuel tariff adjustment subcommittee’s proposal to reduce electricity costs from 4.72 baht per unit to 4.70 baht per unit from May. The proposal does not require a public hearing as the Ft was not changed, said ERC secretary-general Komkrit Tantravanich.

The fuel tariff reflects the change in uncontrolled costs of electricity generation, such as fuel cost and purchasing power.

The ERC reviews the Ft every four months, in January, May, and September.

In February, the Energy Ministry had predicted that power costs for both residential and business users could drop after May’s Ft adjustment, as electricity usage would peak in April before dropping in the following months.

The ministry also forecast a drop in the price of imported liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the same period, enabling the country to swap diesel for cheaper LPG to generate electricity.