Chachoengsao feels full force of summer storms sweeping upper Thailand

Chachoengsao was hit by the destructive force of summer storms sweeping across upper Thailand on Monday. Heavy rain, strong wind, and hail lashed locals in the eastern province for more than an hour. The extreme weather conditions uprooted large trees, blocking roads. Strong wind and rain also caused extensive damage to property.

The storm dumped enough rainwater to cause landslides in two districts, Muang and Bang Nam Preaw. However, no deaths or injuries were reported in either incident.

At Klong Chao Flea Market in Muang district, more than 200 vendors huddled in terror as the steel-and-canvas canopy above their heads was buffeted and ripped by the gale.

The wind finally tore the canvas away and the steel frame collapsed onto stalls below.

The vendors ran for cover, fearing they would be crushed by the steel rods of the canopy.

However, there were no reports of injuries at the market.