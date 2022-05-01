Wed, May 11, 2022

Thunderstorms to hit upper Thailand, Bangkok on Sunday and Monday

Summer thunderstorms with strong winds are forecast for the North, Northeast, Central region and East until Monday.

The Thai Meteorological Department warned people to stay away from large trees and unsecured billboards. It also advised travellers to take extra care while farmers should prepare for crop damage and stay tuned to weather updates.

Affected areas are as follows:

Sunday

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Phetchabun, Kamphaeng Phet and Tak.

Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Amnat Charoen, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani.

Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Suphanburi, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Singburi, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi and Bangkok and its vicinity.

East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaew, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

Monday

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Phetchabun, Kamphaeng Phet and Tak.

Northeast: Nakhon Ratchasima, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Amnat Charoen, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani.

Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Suphanburi, Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi and Bangkok and its vicinity.

East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaew, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

