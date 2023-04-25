Major banks remind clients to update facial scans for mobile banking
Major commercial banks are urging their customers to go to the nearest branches to rescan their face for updates before face scanning becomes mandatory for certain mobile banking services starting next month.
Some banks will start enforcing the mandatory facial scanning next month and the others in June.
The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has instructed commercial banks to start requiring their clients to use facial scanning to confirm their identity instead of using OTP (one-time password) codes when making a transaction of 50,000 baht or more. The method is believed to be the safest way to prevent hacking or stealing of money via mobile banking.
Among major banks that have reminded clients to update or rescan their faces before they start using facial scanning for identity confirmation are: Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), Bangkok Bank, Krungthai Bank (KTB), Bank of Ayudhya (Krungsri), Government Savings Bank (GSB), and Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC).
Bangkok Bank and GSB are starting the mandatory facial scans from next month, SCB and KTB in June, while Krungsri and BAAC are yet to announce the starting date. Facial scans would be necessary for users of SCB, GSB’s MyMo app, Bangkok Bank, and KTB’s Next app and Paotang app for three types of mobile banking transactions:
- Making a transfer of at least 50,000 baht to another person’s account, as well as making PromptPay or G-Wallet payment in the case of Bangkok Bank
- Making a transfer after the total daily transfer amount exceeds 200,000
- Increasing each transfer’s limit to 50,000 baht or more.
Users of the KMA Krungsri app and Krungsri Biz Online must immediately show their identification card at the nearest branches to have their face scanned and stored in the bank’s online database for using with the apps, the bank has said.
The BAAC has not said when it would start enforcing the new authentication method, but it has asked its customers to visit the nearest branches immediately to register for the “e-KYC” or “Electronic Know Your Customer” that will be used for identity confirmation when using mobile banking services.
The BAAC says its customers must bring their identification card and mobile phone to the nearest branch to register for the e-KYC identification and face scanning.