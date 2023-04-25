Major banks remind clients to update facial scans for mobile banking

Some banks will start enforcing the mandatory facial scanning next month and the others in June.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has instructed commercial banks to start requiring their clients to use facial scanning to confirm their identity instead of using OTP (one-time password) codes when making a transaction of 50,000 baht or more. The method is believed to be the safest way to prevent hacking or stealing of money via mobile banking.

Among major banks that have reminded clients to update or rescan their faces before they start using facial scanning for identity confirmation are: Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), Bangkok Bank, Krungthai Bank (KTB), Bank of Ayudhya (Krungsri), Government Savings Bank (GSB), and Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC).