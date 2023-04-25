Thai Navy’s new acquisition, HTMS Chang, docks at Sattahip base

The frigate, which will serve as a submarine-support vessel, departed the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard in Shanghai on April 18.

It was escorted by the RTN ship, HTMS Narathiwat, on the journey from China and its arrival was marked by a special ceremony at 3pm. The ceremony was presided over by RTN Commander-in-Chief Admiral Choengchai Chomchoengpaet.

The frigate was subsequently delivered to the RTN’s landing and military service unit.