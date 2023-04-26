New Balance strolls out of Thailand as distributor’s contract expires

Good news and bad news for fans of US sports shoe brand New Balance in Thailand.

The bad news is that the local distributor of the popular American sneakers shuttered its retail stores on Tuesday (April 25) after its distribution contract expired without renewal.

The good news is that New Balance products will still be available while the distributor clears out its existing stocks of the prized sports-fashion footwear.

Look out for bargains online at https://www.supersports.co.th/th and other channels. But move fast: the distributor has confirmed it will not import any more new inventories.

However, this may not be the last time we see New Balance models in Thai shops.

Imports and distribution of the distinctive recreational sports footwear may resume in the future if a new local distributor emerges, according to a New Balance staffer at the branch in Central Rama IX shopping mall.

Thailand’s sports shoe market is expected to expand 29.63% over the next five years, reaching annual revenue of 12.7 billion baht ($370.96 million) in 2028, according to Statista.

New Balance differentiates itself from other popular brands in the Thai market by incorporating technical features such as gel inserts, heel counters and a greater selection of shoe sizes, particularly for wide and narrow feet.