China may send another panda to Thailand after establishing cause of Lin Hui’s death





Lin Hui was born in September 2001 at the Giant Panda Research and Conservation Centre in China’s Sichuan province. She was loaned to Chiang Mai Zoo with her future partner Xuang Xuang in October 2003 as a gesture of goodwill between the two countries.

The loan deal, reportedly worth at least US$1 million per year, came with a clause that any cub born during the period was handed back to China.

Lin Bing was born at the zoo in May 2009, becoming the first-ever giant panda born in Thailand and one of the few giant pandas born in captivity outside of China. The cub was returned to China when she was two years old.

Xuang Xuang died at the zoo in September 2019, leaving Lin Hui as the only giant panda remaining in Thailand.

The Panda House was reopened on Saturday (April 22) with life-sized cut-outs of Lin Hui in different poses at her favourite spots in the room.

Also on display is an exhibition of photographs featuring Lin Hui where fans can leave condolence messages. Mourners can also leave flowers at the Panda House.