Police building a ‘strong case’ against woman accused of serial killings by poisoning

Sararat “Am” Rangsiwuthaporn, 36, is likely to face three more charges in connection with the suspicious deaths linked to her, Crime Suppression Division deputy commander Pol Colonel Anek Taosuparp said on Thursday.

He said the suspect, who is now facing the charge of premeditated murder, would also be charged with committing premeditated murder with the intent of stealing, as well as poisoning others and theft. The charge of premeditated murder alone carries the capital punishment, the officer noted.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday and has been in court-ordered custody.

Anek said on Thursday that police were interrogating witnesses that include a 36-year-old woman who survived the suspect’s alleged poisoning attempt, the sister of a dead victim, and specialists in poisonous and chemical substances to build a strong case against the suspect.

