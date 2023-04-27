Police building a ‘strong case’ against woman accused of serial killings by poisoning
Police are considering additional charges against a woman suspected of poisoning to death at least 11 people with cyanide over the past decade.
Sararat “Am” Rangsiwuthaporn, 36, is likely to face three more charges in connection with the suspicious deaths linked to her, Crime Suppression Division deputy commander Pol Colonel Anek Taosuparp said on Thursday.
He said the suspect, who is now facing the charge of premeditated murder, would also be charged with committing premeditated murder with the intent of stealing, as well as poisoning others and theft. The charge of premeditated murder alone carries the capital punishment, the officer noted.
The suspect was arrested on Tuesday and has been in court-ordered custody.
Anek said on Thursday that police were interrogating witnesses that include a 36-year-old woman who survived the suspect’s alleged poisoning attempt, the sister of a dead victim, and specialists in poisonous and chemical substances to build a strong case against the suspect.
The officer voiced confidence that police investigators have collected strong evidence to support their case against the suspect.
Meanwhile, police have received two more complaints of suspicious deaths of people who had known or been with the suspect.
Rapi Chamnanrua, who coordinates between the police and families of the victims, said on Thursday that he had obtained information from family members of two more alleged victims.
One of the victims was an engineer, identified only as “Nid”, who died suspiciously in Nakhon Pathom province in 2020. The victim was last seen with the suspect.
An elderly woman reported that her daughter had died suspiciously in a building in Nakhon Pathom 10 years ago. She learned recently that the deceased had known the suspect.
Rapi asked people who knew anyone acquainted with the suspect before dying in suspicious circumstances to contact him for further legal action. He said that the victims had been involved in a chit fund run by the suspect while others had loaned her money or made illegal lending through her.