Bangkok arranges free Covid-19 booster shots for people in risky groups

“The vaccine would greatly help reduce the risk of severe symptoms and deaths, so people in these groups should get it immediately”, said Dr Anutra Chittinandana, chairman of the Royal College of Physicians of Thailand and an adviser to the Bangkok governor on Thursday.

People who have never received the Covid-19 vaccine before can get a free shot at 69 public health service centres in Bangkok every Wednesday from 9am to 3pm (except public holidays). Although pre-registration is not required, people are advised to book their shot via QueQ application to reduce waiting time.

To serve people unable to travel to the health centres, the city has been coordinating with Central Group to set up a mobile vaccination unit at Atrium zone, 5th floor of CentralWorld shopping mall on Rama I Road.

The unit opens from noon to 6pm every Friday to Saturday from April 28 to May 28 (except the election weekend on May 13-14).

For more information, visit facebook.com/bma.health/



