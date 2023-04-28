Bangkok launches Thailand’s first air-con bus stop powered by solar energy

The governor thanked Seacon Square for initiating the “Sabuy Square” project to promote solar energy as well as public transport to reduce both energy consumption and PM2.5 air pollution from traffic.

Prolonged exposure to high levels of PM2.5 – dust particles 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter – can cause early death from lung and heart problems.

Seacon Square also harnesses solar power through panels installed on rooftops of its two shopping malls: Seacon Square Srinagarindra and Seacon Bang Khae. The solar panels cover over 51,000sqm and can generate 8.5 megawatts of electricity, making Seacon Square malls the leading renewable energy retail venues in Thailand, according to the mall operator.

Chadchart said the Sabuy Square project was supported by public and private organisations, including the Metropolitan Waterworks Authority, which installed a free water fountain, and National Telecom (NT) which provided free WiFi at the bus stop.

“The air-conditioned bus stop still needs improvement in several aspects, including moving communication wires underground, which will need cooperation from other parties as the city cannot do this on its own,” said Chadchart.