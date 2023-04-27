Savor the best of seasonal fruit at Siam Paragon Tropical Fruit Parade 2023

• Experience the finest durian from a selection of over 30 varieties

Indulge in the delectable flavor of "Durian Nont" from Nonthaburi province, which is mostly pre-booked long before harvest. What sets Durian Nont apart from other varieties is its thinner husk and pleasant non-pungent aroma. The flesh is savory sweet, creamy smooth and has no fibrous texture. The renowned "Mon Thong,” "Kob Chainam," and “Kob Leb Yiao” are specialties native to Nonthaburi that has been granted Geographical Indication (GI) by The Department of Intellectual Property under the Ministry of Commerce.

In addition, discover the Musan King-Monthong durian, a hybrid breed of the two popular Musan King and Monthong, known for its sweet, fragrant, and creamy flesh, with a unique aroma.

Also, there are five-rare species or Benjaphan durians and many more rare finds, such as, Chompu Phan, Yummawat, Thong Linjong, Med Nai Yai Prang, Kan Yao Si Nak, Kob Suwan, Kob Phikun, Kob Na San, Kob Ta Pun, Kampun Lueang, Kob Ta Dum, Thong Yoi Chat, Katoey Kua San, Nok Yip, Phuangmanee, Kob Chai Nam, Chanthaburi 1, 2, 3, 4, 7 and 10, Kradoomthong, Long Laplae, and Nuan Thong Chan, among others.



• An array of fresh fruits straight from the orchards

The festival brings together the finest seasonal fruits sourced from orchards across Thailand, including rambutan, mangosteen, and durian from Rayong and Chanthaburi, Tubtim Siam pomelo from Pak Phanang District in Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Khao Yai and Tang Kwa pomelo from Chainat, Tha Khoi pomelo from Phichit, and Thong Rayong pineapple from Rayong ( a variety of "Queen" variety like Phuket, Phu Lae, Sawi, and Trat Si Thong pineapples.), Additionally, there are Phu Lae pineapple from Chiang Rai, Sai Nam Phueng orange from Fang District in Chiang Mai

Additional offerings comprise Trang Province's Koh Sukorn watermelon, famous for its vibrant red color and firm texture, Phang Nga's Red Lady papaya, Saraburi and Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya's Ibaraki melon (with seeds imported from Japan), Golden Nam Dok Mai mango, Mahachanok mango, and RG Siam mango from export-grade quality farms in Ratchaburi, Kamphaeng Phet's Tong Ploy jackfruit renowned for its high quality, and organic coconuts from Community Enterprise Farmers in Damnoen Saduak District in Ratchaburi.



• Fruits-derived products and tropical fruit-inspired recipes

Aside from fresh fruits, delectable fruit-derived desserts and refreshing beverages are also available. One noteworthy highlight of the event is the debut of the whole fruit sorbet, a frozen treat crafted entirely from 100% fruit without any added dairy ingredient. Featured also are various refreshing desserts perfect for cooling down on the hot summer day, including Monthong Durian Milk Shake, Durian and Fruit Ice Cream, Young Coconut Bingsu, Golden Nam Dok Mai Mango Bingsu, Fruit Daifuku Ice Cream, Coconut Greek Yogurt, and Yogurt Ice Cream with Honey and Butterfly Pea.

Other must-try are Young Coconut and Durian Babin (Thai coconut pancake), Fresh Coconut Rolls, Mayongchid (Marian Plum) Cake, Coconut Cake, Fruit Pizza featuring an assortment of fruit toppings, Spicy Curry Noodles with Lychee and Mantis Shrimp, and a diverse selection of fruit juices to quench the thirst.

Make the most of two special-price sessions from noon to 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily exclusively at the event. Enjoy buy-one-get-one-free offer on fruits, including specially-priced fruits that have been carefully selected from local growers.

Support Thai farmers, enjoy high-quality fruits and savor the delightful flavors of the finest Thai fruits at the "Siam Paragon Tropical Fruits Parade 2023" event from 26 April to 3 May, 2023 at Parc Paragon, Siam Paragon. To learn more, contact us at 02-610-8000 or visit our Facebook page: Siam Paragon.

#SIAMPARAGONTROPICALFRUITSPARADE2023 #SIAMPARAGONDURIANBUFFET