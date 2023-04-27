Savor the best of seasonal fruit at Siam Paragon Tropical Fruit Parade 2023
Featuring all-you-can-eat durian buffet, starting from 26 April to 3 March 2023.
Siam Paragon, the global and top-of-mind destination for Thais and tourists from all over the world, is teaming up with world-class supermarket Gourmet Market and the Department of Internal Trade (DIT) under the Ministry of Commerce to organize the much-anticipated fruit festival of the year “SIAM PARAGON TROPICAL FRUITS PARADE 2023.”
The premium fruit fair promises a plethora of premium-quality tropical fruit straight from over 17 top-notched local farms and sources across Thailand. The fruit fair is an ideal opportunity to taste the best of delectable summer fruit at the golden time of Thailand’s fruit season. The event will definitely delight durian lover with an indulging “All-you-can-eat durian buffet,” where visitors will get a chance to taste varieties of durians. Visitors can also indulge in rare durian and special durian debut exclusively at this event as well as over 100 varieties of fresh fruits and various fruit-derived products. The event will take place from 26 April – 3 March 2023 at Parc Paragon, Siam Paragon.
The opening on 27 April was officiated by Department of Internal Trade Director-General Mr. Wattanasak Sur-iam. In attendance were Siam Paragon executives Thanaporn Tantiyanon as well as Gourmet Market executives Ploychompu Umpujh and Pakawat Chintacanun.
• Don't miss the highlight - Durian Buffet!
Durian lovers will not want to miss this durian buffet. For only 699 baht per round (60 minutes), the buffet offers delicious all-you-can-eat durian for 7 rounds per day. Durian fans will be delighted with wide varieties of durians such as Monthong, Chanee, Puangmanee, Nok-Yip and Kan Yao. In addition, the buffet also includes a wide variety of seasonal fruits like Tong Ploy jackfruit, mangosteen, rambutan, watermelon, Nam Dok Mai mango, Golden Trat pineapple, Sumalee salak, lychee, green mango, coconut, and longkong. To complement the all-you-can-eat fruit, visitors can also enjoy Nam Pla Waan (sweet fish sauce dip), fruit ice-cream, coconut-flavored sticky rice, grass jelly drink, and Singha drinking water. Special for M Card members, tickets are available at only THB595.
• Experience the finest durian from a selection of over 30 varieties
Indulge in the delectable flavor of "Durian Nont" from Nonthaburi province, which is mostly pre-booked long before harvest. What sets Durian Nont apart from other varieties is its thinner husk and pleasant non-pungent aroma. The flesh is savory sweet, creamy smooth and has no fibrous texture. The renowned "Mon Thong,” "Kob Chainam," and “Kob Leb Yiao” are specialties native to Nonthaburi that has been granted Geographical Indication (GI) by The Department of Intellectual Property under the Ministry of Commerce.
In addition, discover the Musan King-Monthong durian, a hybrid breed of the two popular Musan King and Monthong, known for its sweet, fragrant, and creamy flesh, with a unique aroma.
Also, there are five-rare species or Benjaphan durians and many more rare finds, such as, Chompu Phan, Yummawat, Thong Linjong, Med Nai Yai Prang, Kan Yao Si Nak, Kob Suwan, Kob Phikun, Kob Na San, Kob Ta Pun, Kampun Lueang, Kob Ta Dum, Thong Yoi Chat, Katoey Kua San, Nok Yip, Phuangmanee, Kob Chai Nam, Chanthaburi 1, 2, 3, 4, 7 and 10, Kradoomthong, Long Laplae, and Nuan Thong Chan, among others.
• An array of fresh fruits straight from the orchards
The festival brings together the finest seasonal fruits sourced from orchards across Thailand, including rambutan, mangosteen, and durian from Rayong and Chanthaburi, Tubtim Siam pomelo from Pak Phanang District in Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Khao Yai and Tang Kwa pomelo from Chainat, Tha Khoi pomelo from Phichit, and Thong Rayong pineapple from Rayong ( a variety of "Queen" variety like Phuket, Phu Lae, Sawi, and Trat Si Thong pineapples.), Additionally, there are Phu Lae pineapple from Chiang Rai, Sai Nam Phueng orange from Fang District in Chiang Mai
Additional offerings comprise Trang Province's Koh Sukorn watermelon, famous for its vibrant red color and firm texture, Phang Nga's Red Lady papaya, Saraburi and Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya's Ibaraki melon (with seeds imported from Japan), Golden Nam Dok Mai mango, Mahachanok mango, and RG Siam mango from export-grade quality farms in Ratchaburi, Kamphaeng Phet's Tong Ploy jackfruit renowned for its high quality, and organic coconuts from Community Enterprise Farmers in Damnoen Saduak District in Ratchaburi.
• Fruits-derived products and tropical fruit-inspired recipes
Aside from fresh fruits, delectable fruit-derived desserts and refreshing beverages are also available. One noteworthy highlight of the event is the debut of the whole fruit sorbet, a frozen treat crafted entirely from 100% fruit without any added dairy ingredient. Featured also are various refreshing desserts perfect for cooling down on the hot summer day, including Monthong Durian Milk Shake, Durian and Fruit Ice Cream, Young Coconut Bingsu, Golden Nam Dok Mai Mango Bingsu, Fruit Daifuku Ice Cream, Coconut Greek Yogurt, and Yogurt Ice Cream with Honey and Butterfly Pea.
Other must-try are Young Coconut and Durian Babin (Thai coconut pancake), Fresh Coconut Rolls, Mayongchid (Marian Plum) Cake, Coconut Cake, Fruit Pizza featuring an assortment of fruit toppings, Spicy Curry Noodles with Lychee and Mantis Shrimp, and a diverse selection of fruit juices to quench the thirst.
Make the most of two special-price sessions from noon to 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily exclusively at the event. Enjoy buy-one-get-one-free offer on fruits, including specially-priced fruits that have been carefully selected from local growers.
Support Thai farmers, enjoy high-quality fruits and savor the delightful flavors of the finest Thai fruits at the "Siam Paragon Tropical Fruits Parade 2023" event from 26 April to 3 May, 2023 at Parc Paragon, Siam Paragon. To learn more, contact us at 02-610-8000 or visit our Facebook page: Siam Paragon.
#SIAMPARAGONTROPICALFRUITSPARADE2023 #SIAMPARAGONDURIANBUFFET