Complaints of soaring power bills prompt ministry to offer money-saving tips

Pisut Painmanakul, secretary to the energy minister, explained that hot weather and high fuel prices were behind the rising bills.

He pointed out that April, Thailand’s hottest month of the year, brings increased electricity consumption by air conditioners.

Air conditioners use an extra 15% of electricity for every 6C rise in temperature, he said.

"Thailand's average temperature in April rose from 37.2C last year to 44.6C this year," he said, adding that the heat level was unprecedented.

Household electricity bills are calculated based on consumption multiplied by the unit tariff, which from January to April this year was 4.72 baht, he added.

"To put it simply, electricity consumption increases when temperature rises," he said.