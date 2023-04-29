BMA offering free Covid boosters at CentralWorld until May 28

The vaccination unit was set up on Saturday on the 5th floor of the complex’s Atrium Zone. The unit provides jabs every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until May 28 (closed on May 13-14 for the general election).

Deputy governor Tavida Kamolvej inspected the unit on Saturday, saying it had been set up in collaboration with the Medical Service Department and Central Group.

People can walk in between noon and 6pm to get a free jab of the Moderna bivalent vaccine, which is effective against both the original Wuhan strain and the Omicron subvariants.

Shots will be provided to people above the age of 12 who have received at least one vaccine or have recovered from a Covid-19 infection more than three months ago. The jabs are free for Thais and expats if they show their ID cards or passports, though a fee may be charged for tourists.

Recipients are required to show their vaccination history, the deputy governor said.

The city administration has also set up a vaccination unit on the 6th floor in Zone D of the MBK Centre shopping mall. This unit opens from 9am to 3pm daily until May 12 and then again on the weekends of May 20-21 and May 27-28.

Both units provide jabs to both Thai and foreigners.

For details, contact the Medical Service Department at (02) 203 2883 during office hours.