A suitable profession: Customers enchanted by dancing ice-cream vendor

Noo Phapim, 70, wears his business suit while transporting his mobile ice-cream dispenser around neighbourhoods of the district in the northeastern province. The dispenser is attached to his motorcycle.

To attract even more attention, he also plays “mor lam” (traditional Isaan music) and dances on the street.

Some customers dance with him when the rhythms are irresistible.

Customers say they like his formal attire and outgoing personality.

Shop owner Jay Pon buys ice cream from him every day.

“The grandpa is good-humoured. He often plays ‘mor lam’ songs and dances along. Many people like it. This is his routine before selling ice cream. Sometimes I can’t resist the music and join him in the dance,” she explained.